Although almost all of us follow some news about policy and politics today, most of us know very little about the decisions closest to us: our city, county and state governments.

A new study from UNM and Press Forward NM found that 2/3 of New Mexicans say they no longer have access to trustworthy, local news.

NM Reports is a New Mexico-based nonprofit partnering with local newsrooms to train, support and rebuild local news reporting for New Mexico communities. 100% of reader donations go to the newsroom you designate.

