Although almost all of us follow some news about policy and politics today, most of us know very little about the decisions closest to us: our city, county and state governments.
A new study from UNM and Press Forward NM found that 2/3 of New Mexicans say they no longer have access to trustworthy, local news.
NM Reports is a New Mexico-based nonprofit partnering with local newsrooms to train, support and rebuild local news reporting for New Mexico communities. 100% of reader donations go to the newsroom you designate.
Want to be sure your donation gets to your local newspaper?
Use the SELECT CAUSE dropdown to choose your local paper. Undesignated gifts are applied where they are needed most, but usually in a newsroom nearest to the donor’s zip code.
Support local reporting in your New Mexico community newsroom
Our New Mexico newsroom partners include
City Desk and NM Political Report are projects of the Citizen Media Group. Contributions or gifts to Citizen Media Group are tax deductible. Our tax ID is 13-4302938. Learn more here.